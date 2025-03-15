Minister looking forward to bonus ban on water company executives

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water Minister Emma Hardy said this was “common sense” and guaranteed that the bill rise coming in next month will not go towards shareholder payments or bonuses.

She spoke to The Yorkshire Post on the last leg of her Things Can Only Get Cleaner around the country, ahead of the record £104 billion private-sector investment.

The Hull West and Haltemprice has spent the week in Wales, Somerset and Northumbria, and ended the visit at the North Cave Wetlands near Brough, on the north bank of the Humber.

She said she was “talking to people about the tangible difference this money will make in their area”.

Ms Hardy remained bullish that if companies continue to pollute their executives will not receive any sort of bonus.

In the previous financial year, Yorkshire Water’s CEO Nicola Shaw was awarded a base salary of £585,000, more than three times that of the Prime Minister, along with a bonus of £371,000 and additional benefits of £72,000.

Water minister Emma Hardy on a visit to Northumbrian Water's sewage treatment works in Howdon. Photo: Northumbrian Water.

This is despite the company being one of the worst offenders when it comes to sewage overflows, and the Environment Agency giving Yorkshire Water a “red” rating due to rising pollution incidents.

When questioned on Ms Shaw’s bonus, the Water Minister responded: “There's various criteria which they have to meet to be able to achieve a bonus.

“They have to not be filling up our rivers, lakes and seas with sewage.

“I think that's fair, I think that's honest and transparent and that's saying to the water companies, this is a standard which we will judge you against.”

North Cave Wetlands on a frosty morning

Ms Hardy also spoke to volunteers at North Cave Wetlands, run by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which has transformed from an old quarry to a wildlife refuge.

It is now home to 2 per cent of the national breeding population of avocets, one of Yorkshire’s biggest sand martin colonies and up to 2,000 pairs of black-headed gulls.

She added: “Our prosperity relies on the health of the natural world and it’s always a privilege to return to North Cave Wetlands.

“It was wonderful to end the tour in such a peaceful place and see how nature-based solutions can make a real difference in managing flooding.”

David Craven, from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Natural Flood Management systems are a vitally important way of reducing the damage flooding causes for people and livelihoods, whilst also creating wetland habitats much of our endangered wildlife relies upon to survive.