Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced key climate policies as part of UK net zero strategy for 2050, including a grant increase for heat pumps from £5,000 to £7,500 - are you eligible?

A country is net zero when the amount of greenhouse gases it releases are equivalent to those it removes from the atmosphere, either through direct removal or capturing carbon dioxide as it is produced and storing it underground.

Alternative greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxides and methane can be cut by switching from fossil fuel-based systems, such as gas central heating and petrol or diesel in cars, for those powered by renewable electricity.

The UK has committed itself legally to becoming net zero by 2050 and since carbon removal technology has not yet been sufficiently developed, it must cut emissions in absolute terms to get close to the goal.

A heat pump stands outside a property as part of a green housing project in Huddersfield. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

The UK government was the first major economy to legally commit itself to becoming net zero, setting the target in 2019, having previously promised to reduce emissions by 80 per cent compared with 1990 levels by the same date.

One of these key strategies to get the UK to net zero is by households replacing their gas boilers with alternatives such as heat pumps from 2035, but around a fifth of households will be exempt, Rishi said, as he announced an increase in the grant available to pay for heat pumps from £5,000 to £7,500.

Who is eligible for the heat pump £7,500 grant?

For those who live in England and Wales, you should be eligible providing you own the property, however, some may need to install insulation before any work can be carried out on your heating system for you to be eligible. Your installer will inform you if you need it.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks while a holding press conference on net zero policy change at Downing Street. (Pic credit: Justin Tallis / Getty Images)

You do not need to apply for the scheme, as your installer will apply for you, though you should make sure you choose an installer certified by the Microgeneration Certification Service (MCS).

You could also be eligible for the home upgrade grant (HUG) if you are off the main gas grid, a low income household and you have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating from D to G. This could include energy efficiency measures such as installation of heat pumps.

This grant is only available to certain postcodes in England and you will need to apply through your local council. To find out if you are eligible and what is available in your area, contact your local authority.

What are the best heat pumps to buy?

According to the Federation of Master Builders website, these are the best air source heat pump brands to choose from.

Best overall: Samsung EHS Monobloc

Most efficient: Hitachi Yutaki

Most powerful: Valliant flexoTHERM 400V + aroCOLLECT

Best for cold temperatures: Daikin Altherma

Best for small homes: Nibe F2040

Best for combining other sources: Calorex