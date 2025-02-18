Council workers have come under fire for digging up flowerbeds and chopping down trees without consulting with local residents and community leaders.

But North Yorkshire Council officials have defended the work saying it is part of an improvement scheme for the town.

Workers cleared plants and trees from a prominent roundabout in the town’s Darlington Road last week. At the same time, rose bushes were dug up and flowerbeds were turfed over in the nearby Friary Gardens.

The areas are both managed by North Yorkshire Council after previously being overseen by the former Richmondshire District Council.

The Darlington Road roundabout before the work.

Richmond councillor Stuart Parsons said he had received phone calls and emails, and been stopped in the street by people asking about the work, which he was not notified of in advance.

“They’ve ripped it apart with no explanation and quite a lot of people are upset by it,” he said. “I’ve said I want it all reinstated — if they want to make changes they have to do so with the people concerned.”

Richmond Town Council was advised work was going to take place, but was not informed about the extent of the changes, a spokesperson said.

Richmond resident Alyson Swift lives opposite the roundabout which she said was a “little oasis” and a refuge for birdlife before it was cleared.

Flowerbeds in the Friary Gardens have been turfed over

The first she knew about the work was when she heard chainsaws chopping down the trees.

She added: “What I’m annoyed about is that the council has come along and got rid of this little bit of green space without so much as a by your leave. We used to hear a tawny owl perched in the trees on the roundabout at night.”

North Yorkshire Council’s head of parks and grounds, Jonathan Clubb, said the authority understood the importance of areas such as Friary Gardens and the roundabout on Darlington Road to both residents and wildlife.

He added: “That is why we are currently carrying out improvement work at both locations. This is being undertaken as part of our annual winter works programme and has become necessary due to the current condition of the areas.

“Within Friary Gardens, flowerbeds that were under the shade of trees have been moved into brighter spaces, others are being refreshed and resurfacing of an area of footpath is being undertaken.

“In relation to the roundabout, the rose beds were thinly planted, the small trees had been weakened by ivy cover and the bedding was in need of refreshing.”