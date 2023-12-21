'Our Beautiful Wild': North Yorkshire student's starring role in nature film

A Ripon Grammar school student has played a starring role in a film which hopes to raise awareness following the recent State of Nature 2023 report that found nearly one in six species are threatened with extinction from Great Britain.

Maxwell Alderson, aged 16, from South Otterington, near Northallerton, was one of more than 230 young people who signed up to take part in Our Beautiful Wild, which captures the hopes of a generation determined to act to save nature.

The project was co-ordinated by WWF, the RSPB and the National Trust as part of the charities’ Save Our Wild Isles partnership.

Maxwell, who is studying for his GCSE exams next summer, was encouraged to apply for the film by his mum Vicki.

Maxwell Alderson who has taken part in a film called Our Beautiful Wild, which captures the hopes of a generation determined to act to save nature. The project was co-ordinated by WWF, the RSPB and the National Trust as part of the charities’ Save Our Wild Isles partnership.

She said: “During the summer holidays I saw this advert online and I said to him ‘this looks good, do you want to look?’ So we put the application in but didn’t think we’d hear anything back as we knew a lot of people would be interested.

“Luckily we heard back and they asked if he wanted to join some workshops. He was heavily involved with the editing online – there were only about 10 young people working on it at the end.”

Tragedy struck Maxwell’s young life seven years ago when his older sister Gaby passed away after a brave battle against neuroblastoma. He was also recently diagnosed with autism.

Vicki said: “He’s always had strong hobbies, he likes to focus on one thing and talk about one thing, 24 hours a day, seven days a week! We went through various different hobbies but when Gaby left he threw himself into insects.

“He has always loved being outside but I think insects were his comfort and escapism. He developed a huge interest in moths and has done conservation work at Foxglove Covert where he has helped with the moth counts up there.

“He gave a talk at Harrogate Flower Show on moths a few years ago as well. There’s not much he doesn’t know about British moths. He provides counts to the national recorder, so all that information goes into a database.”

With young people from around the United Kingdom involved in the making of the film footage can be seen of all four corners of the country.

But there is one corner of Yorkshire that is very close to the hearts of Maxwell and Vicki which gets the special attention it deserves.

“We always used to go walking around Cold Beck reservoir at Osmotherly with Gaby,” said Vicki.

“And we decided to have a memorial bench put up there so the footage of him sitting on the bench in the film is Gaby’s bench.”

Maxwell, who hopes to study entomology at university, said: “There was a lot of editing to be done and we all worked extremely hard. I wanted to share my story about some very tough times in my life and how being in nature has helped me.

“It has given me some confidence to know that I am not alone in this world, I'm not just a young person who likes bugs and nature, I am part of a community who share a common interest in looking after our natural world and making sure it is preserved for future generations to come.”

The film was put together through a series of online and in-person workshops, and masterclasses from industry experts.

The group were supported throughout by creative impact agency World Pencil who ran the project and produced the film, and a steering group made up of youth ambassadors from the three charities, as well as celebrities including children's TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson and actor Cel Spellman.

While some of the young people involved had previous experience of writing and filmmaking, most had never made a short film before and were simply keen to try something new.

Maxwell said: “I love nature and always have done. I feel a keen pull towards it and to answer its urgent call for help.

“The finished film, which I think is amazing, is a result of young minds, collaborating together to achieve a common goal – to inspire as many young people – or any age! – to find an interest in nature and wildlife.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have taken part in this project.”