A dog walker comes perilously close to the edge on the former Ulrome to Skipsea road that most sections have fallen into the sea , due to the coastal erosion along the East Coast at Ulrome near Skipsea.

Yorkshire's coastal trail, which takes in the likes of Filey, Easington and Holderness, Speeton, Bridlington and Flamborough Head could be in jeopardy.

By Dave Hammond
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:15 pm

Plans to extend a 2,795-mile-long national trail along the Yorkshire coastline appears to be at risk of quite literally falling into the sea as land earmarked for the pathway crumbles under a battering from the elements.

Owing to the rate that coastlines are being eroded, the plan to lead a trail around the English coastline was slowed by a European court case which demanded Natural England reassess its impact.

Here we take a look at impact of coastal erosion along the Yorkshire coastline with some photos taken from our archive.

1. Filey under attack from the elements

Filey's Flat Cliffs are facing a tough few years ahead as this creeping erosion near Primrose Valley shows.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Skipsea's road to nowhere

A road to nowhere: at Skipsea the coastal road to Ulrome has disappeared into the sea, and is a stark reminder of the power of mother nature, showing clearly the impact that coastal erosion is having on some of Yorkshire's most scenic tourism spots.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Skipsea back in 2011

This photo from 2011 shows that 'road to nowhere' in Skipsea from a different angle. Owing to a European court case, plans to lay a trail right around the English coastline are at risk. Photo Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

4. Devastating impact of coastal erosion at Skipsea

Skipsea holiday homes peering over the edge of a cliff shows just how dangerous it has become along the Yorkshire coastline. Local councillors have worked tirelessly for funding and support, describing the situation as it was here in 2020 as 'devastating'. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

