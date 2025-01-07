Plans drawn up for solar farm on 55 hectares of farmland in Yorkshire

Plans for a large solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) on 55 hectares of farmland near Selby are being drawn up.

A scoping report has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council for the development on two plots of land either side of the A163 Market Weighton Road, east of the village of Barlby.

A 30MW solar farm is proposed, along with a BESS able to store up to 10KW of electricity. The scheme is being planned by renewable energy company, Quintas Cleantech.

Supporting documents submitted with the report state: “Solar farms are a simple and established technology providing a source of safe and clean energy which produce zero emissions when in operation.

“Solar energy is not only sustainable; it is renewable with the benefit of never running out of the source. Solar also enjoys the highest levels of public support for renewable energy in the UK, with 89% of the public in favour.

“Solar farms are an effective and unobtrusive way of creating the electricity we all use, with the panels having a low visual impact on the local landscape and creating no noise, pollution, bi-products or emissions.”

Agents for the applicants say the development would have an operational lifespan of 40 years, after which the solar farm, battery storage compound and associated infrastructure would be decommissioned and removed from site. The land would then return back to agricultural use.

The report adds: “During the operational period, a significant amount of renewable energy will be generated and major benefits to local biodiversity will be made. Any potential visual impacts will be mitigated through a comprehensive scheme of landscaping.

“Whilst the site area is circa 55 hectares, the construction of and the operational nature of a solar farm and power storage units is unlikely to significantly affect an area of population. Due to the benign nature of the proposal, impacts are not considered to be significant.”

The maximum height of the solar panels and BESS units would be 3m above ground level. The scoping report claims that an environmental impact assessment would not be needed if a full planning application was submitted.

Several solar farm developments have already been drawn up for the Selby area, including the huge Helios scheme which would see a 190MW farm built on land near the village of Camblesforth.