Plans for huge solar farm near Yorkshire villages set for approval

Plans for a large solar farm on farmland between Harrogate and Ripon are set for approval.

Councillors at North Yorkshire Council will be recommended to approve the scheme on 66 hectares of land near the villages of Wormald Green, Bishop Monkton and Burton Leonard when they meet next week. The scheme could provide enough energy to power 12,000 homes.

As well as ground-mounted solar panels, the plans include access to the A61, internal access tracks, a substation, two power stations, pole mounted CCTV, fencing and landscaping.

The application from Harmony WG Solar Limited has attracted five responses in support from the local public, but 38 objections.

A large solar farm is set to be built close to Bishop Monkton

The objections include the scheme’s use of arable land capable of producing food for animals or humans and the solar farm’s negative impact on the landscape.

Others have pointed out that similar solar schemes have already been approved in the area.

In 2021, a 50MW scheme was given the go-ahead on farmland at nearby South Stainley, although the solar farm is yet to be built.

Councillors will discuss the application meet the strategic planning committee meets on Tuesday.

A report to councillors concludes: “The proposed solar farm is considered to be acceptable in principle and meets the requirements of local and national planning policies.

“There is strong national support for renewable energy schemes, as set out in national guidance and policy documents.

“The provision of renewable energy attracts substantial weight in favour of the development and biodiversity enhancements attract moderate weight in favour.”