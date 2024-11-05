A proposed battery storage facility in York could help boost clean energy and make bills cheaper, according to its planning application.

Plans from Monets Garden Battery Ltd would see the 57MW facility with 44 battery storage units built by the National Grid substation in Osbaldwick Road.

The application stated the facility would come as part of moves away from large, centralised power stations as energy generation including from solar and wind sources increases.

Plans lodged with York Council would see the facility built more than 1.75ha site, south west of the Osbaldwick National Grid substation, if the development gets approved.

The National Grid Osbaldwick Road Substation, in York.

The development would be made up of a main part of the site with a capacity of 50MW while a smaller section would house capacity for the remaining 7MW.

The two compounds would contain a combined 44 battery containers, with each one standing at 2.9m-tall, arranged in clusters of four.

There would also be 12 inverters, six transformers, one auxillary transformer, two customer switchrooms, two pumping containers, two water tanks along with CCTV cameras and lighting. The site would be surrounded by a 3m-high security fence and a 3.5m-high acoustic barrier.

Vehicles would access the site from Hull Road following works to widen a track leading to the site of the proposed development. The site would be linked directly to the National Grid, providing it with power.

Planning documents stated it would have a connection date of 2027 if the application is approved, in contrast to other similar schemes which have been delayed until the 2030s.

It would take around six months to build, with a transport assessment stating that the amount of vehicle trips linked to it would be low once it is operational.

A noise assessment carried out on behalf of the applicant also claimed the impact of the development would be low, thanks in part to the inclusion of the acoustic barrier.

Plans stated the facility had also been designed so that it would not increase flood risks in a nearby drainage ditch. They added it would come as the Government expects the demand for grid energy storage to increase to 10GWh by 2030 and 20GWh by 2035.

A similar development was approved at the site in March 2020 but permission has since expired. Plans stated the development would result in the loss of some trees and wildlife habitats.

But they added it would be balanced out by the facility’s contribution to the UK’s goals to lower emissions and tackle climate change by investing in renewable energy.

The plans stated: “The UK is currently undergoing a major energy transition. Traditionally the energy system has relied on large, centralised power stations, many of these power plants are closing due to the fact that they do not meet emissions standards and they are simply too expensive to run.

“The UK has also witnessed a significant growth in renewable energy generation, particularly from solar and wind. Due to the intermittent nature of these technologies, the National Grid has become an increasingly difficult system to manage.