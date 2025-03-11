What is sodium cyanide – how dangerous is it to humans and wildlife?

Sodium cyanide blocks cellular respiration which in short leads to death by suffucation – asphyxiation at the cellular level. In high doses, death occurs rapidly.

Symptoms displayed following contact with sodium cyanide include shortness of breath, dizziness and discombobulation. You will likely feel sick, leading to vomiting and could pass out. In high doses, those exposed to it will die within minutes. Other ailments felt following contact with sodium cyanide include feeling weak, confused and often leads with a severe migraine-like headache.

Even in relatively small doses, sodium cyanide is deadly to birds, fish and mammals. Spills into water have been known to cause mass die-offs of aquatic and marine life. Sodium cyanide ranks among the most deadly, rapidly-acting poisons.

When used productively, usually in mining, its highly corrosive properties mean strict governance laws are in place.

All hands on deck - Withernsea shipping disaster Fire and rescue services attend after a collision between oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate and the cargo vessel MV Solong off the coast of the Humber Estuary on March 10, 2025. Thirty-two people were reportedly brought ashore with injuries after the collision of the oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate and the MV Solong, a cargo vessel, on Monday morning.

Emergency responders mount a life-saving rescue effort Oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate was carrying 18,000 tons of jet fuel.

Solong: sodium cyanide is a deadly poison Solong was carrying a deadly poison which can cause wildlife tremendous harm

Shipping collision: data shows extent of collision Data taken from the Withernsea shipping collision suggests the impact was so forceful that Stena Immaculate, which was at anchor, was shunted 200 metres.