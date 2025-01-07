A stretch of York’s Tang Hall Beck could be restored to help boost habitats for wildlife under new plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans from the St Nicks environmental charity involve works on the stretch of the waterway which runs through Heworth Holme as part of the York Urban Becks restoration project.

Works to a 450m stretch of the beck in Heworth Park, behind Walney Avenue, are set to include re-profiling banks and adding wood debris and new plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s plans stated they wanted to engage locals with the restoration project which aims to boost Tang Hall Beck’s water quality as well as improving habitats.

Tang Hall Beck, seen from Burnholme Drive, in York.

Plans lodged with York Council are based on restoration proposals drawn up by York St John University-based specialist Arved Schwendel.

The proposed works would be undertaken by St Nicks and the Environment Agency as part of York Urban Becks which York Council is also collaborating on.

Works including planting a diverse range of plants aim to improve habitats for invertebrates, amphibians, birds and mammals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Machinery would be used to remove existing wood and steel bank protection while St Nicks staff and Dr Schwendel would oversea work on the project.

Community volunteers would also be drafted in to help seed the new plants if the plans are approved.

The York Urban Becks project began in 2017 and has focused on the Tang Hall and Osbaldwick becks.

Results from the project so far include water voles moving into to the stretch of Osbalwick Beck which runs through Hull Road Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had previously been no official sitings of water voles in the park, according to the Environment Agency.

It followed a decline in water vole numbers in the UK in the last three decades.