Tang Hall Beck, York: Stretch of Yorkshire waterway could be restored to boost habitats
Plans from the St Nicks environmental charity involve works on the stretch of the waterway which runs through Heworth Holme as part of the York Urban Becks restoration project.
Works to a 450m stretch of the beck in Heworth Park, behind Walney Avenue, are set to include re-profiling banks and adding wood debris and new plants.
The charity’s plans stated they wanted to engage locals with the restoration project which aims to boost Tang Hall Beck’s water quality as well as improving habitats.
Plans lodged with York Council are based on restoration proposals drawn up by York St John University-based specialist Arved Schwendel.
The proposed works would be undertaken by St Nicks and the Environment Agency as part of York Urban Becks which York Council is also collaborating on.
Works including planting a diverse range of plants aim to improve habitats for invertebrates, amphibians, birds and mammals.
Machinery would be used to remove existing wood and steel bank protection while St Nicks staff and Dr Schwendel would oversea work on the project.
Community volunteers would also be drafted in to help seed the new plants if the plans are approved.
The York Urban Becks project began in 2017 and has focused on the Tang Hall and Osbaldwick becks.
Results from the project so far include water voles moving into to the stretch of Osbalwick Beck which runs through Hull Road Park.
There had previously been no official sitings of water voles in the park, according to the Environment Agency.
It followed a decline in water vole numbers in the UK in the last three decades.
Other works done as part of the project include removing silt from behind three weirs at Osbaldwick Beck to help create a more natural water course.
