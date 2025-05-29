Weekend rainfall 'not enough' to raise Yorkshire's reservoir levels

Water levels across Yorkshire have continued to dip despite recent rainfall, latest figures show, and as the Government steps in nationally to fast-track two major new reservoirs.

This has been one of the driest springs on record, Yorkshire Water has said, with hopes pinned on this week's unsettled weather to bring some "welcome relief" to the region.

But demand for drinking water nationwide could outstrip supply by the middle of the next decade, officials warn, as the Government takes control of wider planning processes.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has designated two new reservoir projects in East Anglia and Lincolnshire as “nationally significant”, escalating powers to take control.

Baitings reservoir near Ripponden. Image: Yorkshire Water

The UK's water supplies are under threat without action to build new reservoirs, officials warn, and with a rapid population growth, crumbling assets and a warming climate.

The new move from the Government looks to fast-track the delivery of two new reservoirs, the first for more than 30 years, to ease the pressure in 'water-stressed areas'.

Ultimately, water companies across England have committed to bringing nine new reservoirs into use by 2050, with the potential to supply 670m litres of extra water a day.

Water Minister Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Haltemprice, said it would secure supply for future generations, unlocking the potential for thousands of new homes.

The Government was “intervening in the national interest and slashing red tape to make the planning process faster to unblock nine new reservoirs”.

It will also legislate so that major reservoirs will automatically be designated as “nationally significant” to make it easier to see them built.

In Yorkshire, reservoir stocks have been falling since late January, the region's water supplier has said, with one of the driest springs on record and a demand in warm weather.

On Monday, when the latest stocks were measured, reservoir levels had dipped to 62.9 per cent from 66.1 per cent the week before - and below a seasonal average of 87.8.

Water demand over the bank holiday weekend did fall as much as the equivalent of all of Bradford's daily usage, as customer demand finally dipped in the wet weather.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “The rain over the weekend and the picture for an unsettled week ahead is a welcome relief for the region after a very dry spell."

But gardens and trees will have taken most of the rainfall, he warned, with less run off for rivers or to top up reservoirs - while dry soil isn't helping after nearly four months of heat.

He urged people to take steps to reduce their water usage, helping to build a "resilience" in the system.

Many of Yorkshire's rivers, including the Ure, Nidd, Wharfe and Aire, have seen a "very small" rise in levels, the water company said, but it warned that in many cases this is already dropping again towards historically low levels seen earlier in May.