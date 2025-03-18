Wensleydale Creamery blames drainage system for polluting local watercourse

Wensleydale Creamery bosses have blamed a failure in the plant’s drainage system for pollution getting into a local watercourse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discolouration in Gayle Beck, which runs past the business in Hawes, was spotted recently by local residents and reported to the Environment Agency (EA).

EA officials said they were investigating, however bosses at the factory, which makes Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese, have confirmed the site is the source of the pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several photos of the discharge have been posted on social media with residents urging the cheesemaker to resolve the issue.

Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Matgaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.

The images include discolouration in the stream at a waterfall in the middle of Hawes which is popular with sightseers and photographers.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “There’s huge amounts of milk coming over the waterfall in Gayle Beck — they need to sort it out. I’ve reported it twice to the Environment Agency, but they’ve not responded as far as I’m aware.”

A spokesperson for Saputo Dairy UK told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We take our environmental responsibilities extremely seriously. Considerable work has been undertaken at the creamery over the past few years to remedy historical issues regarding unintended discharge to the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After recent investigations, we unfortunately discovered a failure in the drainage system at the creamery. This has been resolved, and further remedial works will now be carried out to ensure this does not happen again.”

Pollution in Gayle Beck. Photo:

It is the second time in two years the creamery has been blamed for allowing discharge to get into the local streams and rivers.

In November 2023, bosses said improvements were being made to the site’s drainage system following concerns about pollution, although they pointed out that an EA report was inconclusive as to the source.

Councillor Jill McMullon, chairman of Hawes and High Abbotside Parish Council, said: “It’s been obvious to people in the area where the pollution has come from and I’m delighted the creamery has confirmed that. Let’s hope the latest work resolves the problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our officers are working to trace the source of pollution in Gayle Beck. We know seeing pollution in our local watercourses can be distressing. We are working to minimise its impact and any damage caused to wildlife and the environment.