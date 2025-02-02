Councillors have agreed a 7.5-hectare extension to one of North Yorkshire’s largest quarries despite objections from local residents.

Whitewall Quarry, near Norton, has been granted approval to extract around two million tonnes of Jurassic limestone over the next 11 years.

Members of the strategic planning committee voted to support the extension at a meeting at Scarborough Town Hall on January 30.

The meeting heard the quarry employs 24 people and supplies lime for agriculture, as well as stone for roads and the construction industry.

Whitewall Quarry entrance

The council received 15 objections from local residents against the extension, but 23 in support, as well as letters in support from the applicant signed by 142 people.

Objectors’ concerns included HGVs adding congestion and strain on local roads and junctions, noise and dust pollution and blasting activities potentially causing damage to nearby properties.

It was also claimed the application would allow the quarry to increase its operating hours and expand its activities.

A spokesperson for the quarry told councillors however the application was to extend the life of the quarry, but not to intensify its workings as had been claimed.

A proposal to prevent HGVs movements in and out of the quarry before 7am, with the current rules allowing work to start at 6.30am, was discussed along, with a limit on the number of vehicle movements to and from the site.

These restrictions were rejected by councillors, however.

Giving his support to the application, Councillor Richard Foster said: “We’re now being told we need to build 4,000 houses a year in North Yorkshire and we’re going to need stone in order to do that. People who bought the houses in those areas knew there was a quarry there, I know it’s harsh.”

Councillor Yvonne Peacock added: “We have to look after these business, we need these materials. I think we have to be careful telling them how they can operate.”