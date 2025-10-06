The Environment Agency has granted drought permits to Yorkshire Water covering several reservoirs in the West Yorkshire catchment area.

Yorkshire Water applied for the permits under section 79A of the Water Resources Act 1991.

The application was made on 25 July 2025, and the Environment Agency confirmed approval on 5 September 2025. The permits will remain in place until 5 March 2026.

The drought permits authorise reductions in compensation water releases from a number of reservoirs in the Wharfe, Aire and Worth valleys.

These include:

Leeming Reservoir

Leeshaw Reservoir

Springhead Weir

Doe Park Reservoir

Hewenden Reservoir

Eldwick Reservoir

Reva Reservoir

Weecher Reservoir

Embsay Reservoir

Grimwith Reservoir

Carr Bottom Reservoir

Silsden Reservoir

Copies of the permits and supporting documents are available to view free of charge during normal working hours at Yorkshire Water’s Western House offices on Halifax Road, Bradford (BD6 2SZ). They can also be accessed on the Yorkshire Water website.