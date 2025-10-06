Yorkshire Water: Drought permits to be in place on these West Yorkshire reservoirs until March
Yorkshire Water applied for the permits under section 79A of the Water Resources Act 1991.
The application was made on 25 July 2025, and the Environment Agency confirmed approval on 5 September 2025. The permits will remain in place until 5 March 2026.
The drought permits authorise reductions in compensation water releases from a number of reservoirs in the Wharfe, Aire and Worth valleys.
These include:
- Leeming Reservoir
- Leeshaw Reservoir
- Springhead Weir
- Doe Park Reservoir
- Hewenden Reservoir
- Eldwick Reservoir
- Reva Reservoir
- Weecher Reservoir
- Embsay Reservoir
- Grimwith Reservoir
- Carr Bottom Reservoir
- Silsden Reservoir
Copies of the permits and supporting documents are available to view free of charge during normal working hours at Yorkshire Water’s Western House offices on Halifax Road, Bradford (BD6 2SZ). They can also be accessed on the Yorkshire Water website.
