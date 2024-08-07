Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regulator announced combined fines of £168 million for three of the UK’s biggest water companies yesterday (6 August), as a result of a landmark probe into all 11 of England and Wales’ water firms.

Thames Water received the biggest fine of £104 million, followed by the £47 million for Yorkshire Water and £17 million for Northumbrian Water. Campaigners described the fines as “very sad and very worrying but not a surprise”.

Dr David Clayden, chair of the Nidd Action Group, said: “It’s appalling for the river and it takes so long to get this issue out in the public domain.” The latest testing of the River Nidd by Knaresborough Lido has found E.coli 10 times higher than “sufficient” levels, which scientists say is a strong indicator of raw sewage.

Dr Clayden explained: “It takes a long time to establish what appears to be a rather clear breach of licence conditions by Yorkshire Water and other companies.

“It’s a great disappointment when it takes so long, when citizen scientists have been pointing out that Yorkshire Water has been using storm overflows in the River Nidd at times when there has been little or any rain.”

"I’m hoping the fine will at least enable Yorkshire Water to accept there is a problem and they are a big part of it,” he added.

The water regulator, Ofwat, is proposing a hefty fine for Northumbrian Water due to sewage discharges. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"They they can get down with local people to resolve it, because it is not going to be resolved in Westminster.”

Ofwat chief executive David Black called the three firms’ records of polluting rivers and waterways “a catalogue of failure”.

He said: “Our investigation has shown how they routinely released sewage into our rivers and seas, rather than ensuring that this only happens in exceptional circumstances as the law intends.”

Mr Black stressed that the burden of the fines will fall on investors, rather than customers, and that it is “not at all” the case that the penalties will result in higher bills.

Yorkshire Water engineers are at the scene.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said the firm is “disappointed” with the proposed fine and that it had “co-operated fully” with Ofwat.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “The unacceptable destruction of our waterways should never have been allowed – and it is right that those responsible for illegally polluting our rivers, lakes and seas face the consequences.”

“We have announced our first steps to clean up the water industry in our Water (Special Measures) Bill, to cut sewage pollution, protect customers and attract investment to upgrade its crumbling infrastructure,” he added.

“We will outline further legislation to transform and reset our water industry and restore our rivers, lakes and seas to good health.”

Ofwat said there was a “strong correlation” between high spill levels and operational issues at Yorkshire, Thames and Northumbrian’s wastewater treatment sites, “which points to these companies not having properly operated and maintained their wastewater treatment works”.

It said 16% of Yorkshire Water’s wastewater treatment sites have operational issues, while 45% of its storm overflows were in breach.

Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Tim Farron MP said: "After years of inaction and failure under the last Conservative government, it is welcome to see the regulator finally impose proper fines.

"This should only be the start if these polluting firms are to clean up their act. We now need a ban on bonuses and an end to bumper profits on the industry.”