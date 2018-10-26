Halloween 2018: 6 of Yorkshire’s spookiest events this Halloween

Have your say

Autumn is now is full swing, which means darker nights, a dip in temperatures and of course, Halloween.

Yorkshire has an array of spooky events surrounding the Halloween period, so whether it’s ghost tours, ghost-rides or family-friendly festivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Home of Halloween, The York Dungeon, York

York Dungeon is a perfect place to get a true taste of Halloween. With spooky decorations, family events and adults-only events, you’re bound to be scared at the dungeons this Halloween.

Visit:12 Clifford St, York YO1 9RD- thedungeons.com/york/en/what-is-the-dungeon/the-home-of-halloween/



Hallowscream, York Maze, York

Located at York Maze, Hallowscream is a terrifying yet entertaining night of fear and fun. It has five separate live-action haunted house attractions, alongside a wide range of food and drink in the new central entertainment zone.

Visit: Dunnington Lodge, Elvington Lane, York, YO19 5LT- yorkmazehallowscream.co.uk/



Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park, Wakefield

Yorkshire Scare Grounds combines special effects and live actors to leave the audience truly terrified.

With four frightening scare attraction experiences, live actors and special effects, roaming characters and a few surprises in store, Yorkshire Scare Grounds is a great perfect place to go for Halloween.

Visit: Horse Race End, Hell Ln, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SG- scaregrounds.co.uk/halloween/



Halloween Adventures, Stockeld Park, Leeds

From October 25 until October 31, Stockeld Park will come alive for both the Autumn Half Term and Halloween.

With special spooky events, including a Halloween Catwalk and a Witches & Wizards Spell, and terrifying Fright Nights, which includes ‘Twisted Circus’ and ‘The Farm House’, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Stockeld Park.

Visit: Stockeld park, Harrogate Road, Leeds, LS22 4AN- stockeldpark.co.uk/the-halloween-adventure/



Frightwater Valley, Lightwater Valley, Ripon

Lightwater Valley is set to be transformed into ‘Frightwater Valley’ as part of their spooky Halloween celebrations, from October 27-31.

Lightwater Valley is hosting a series of spooktacular events and activities designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, including family-friendly scares to truly terrifying encounters.

Visit: Lightwater Valley Theme Park, North Stainley, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3HT- lightwatervalley.co.uk/events/frightwater-valley



Halloween at Mother Shipton's Cave

Journey through Mother Shipton’s Enchanted Forest to break the Witch’s curse, from October 27-November 4.

There will be daily Halloween costume competitions and actors will be stationed as characters in the park to interact with children and help families complete a themed adventure trail.

Visit: Mother Shipton's Cave, Prophecy Lodge, High Bridge, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8DD- mothershipton.co.uk/halloween-mother-shiptons-enchanted-forest/











