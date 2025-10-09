Halloween in Yorkshire: 13 family-friendly things to do this October half-term
Farmer Copley’s
The farm in Pontefract boasts one of the largest pumpkin patches in the UK with over 300,000 pumpkins ready to be picked this year.
Co-owner Rob Copley said he believes that Farmer Copley’s was the “first in the UK” to hold a pumpkin festival 18 years ago.
This year there will also be a vintage fair and a large purpose-built Halloween shed.
York’s Chocolate Story
York is the ideal place for a magical Halloween. Discover the history of chocolate at York’s Chocolate Story, and make your own Halloween-themed chocolate truffles.
Cannon Hall Farm
The farm in Cawthorne, Barnsley, hosts its own pumpkin festival which is £16.95 to enter for over twos and includes a free pumpkin regardless of its size.
You can also book an additional experience on the Halloween VR spooky pumpkin ride.
Billy Bob’s Parlour
This 1950s-style American diner in Skipton transforms at ‘fall’ with Halloween activities alongside their usual playbarn.
The Halloween event comes complete with a spooky trail, candy scramble and fancy dress.
WX Exchange
WX Wakefield Exchange is hosting a free "Halloween at WX" event with activities for all ages. The venue will transform into a spooky playground and is free for families.
Activities include a Halloween pumpkin painting workshop and a children's craft workshop, as well as a Day of the Dead party with a mariachi band.
Lotherton
Hop on the tractor trailer ‘Pumpkin Express’ and take a ride up to Lotherton’s ‘secret pumpkin patch’ on the outskirts of Leeds.
You can pick a pumpkin, and enjoy a range of ‘frighteningly fun’ activities, including a mini tractor track, mini bowling, games, scarecrows and instagrammable opportunities.
Gulliver’s Kingdom
Gulliver’s theme park, in Rotherham, is hosting a ‘Fright Fiesta’ this Halloween. It promises to be ‘full of fun and surprises.’
Temple Newsam
See the house and farm dressed up for a spooktacular half term and enjoy creepy crafts, suitable for all the family to enjoy.
Explore the house to discover its hidden histories and hear tales of spooky goings on inside this Tudor-Jacobean house in Leeds.
Hallowtween at York Maze
There’s a range of ‘scaregrounds’ on offer for those over the age of 16 but the ‘UK’s best scream park’ Hallowscream at York Maze has now introduced a scream park for those aged 10-15 years old called Hallowtween.
Fearless Factor, Doncaster Fear Factory
This South Yorkshire ‘fear factory’ is another popular attraction with adults but now they've introduced an experience for the whole family.
It’s an all new ‘spooktacular’ daytime event for the whole family to enjoy with spooky characters, a couple of ‘toned down’ mazes, pumpkin carving and more surprises in store.
Fear Factory’s website says: ‘Designed for ages 8+, this event is the perfect way to introduce the next generation to the thrills of Fear Factory—without the nightmares.’
Raver Tots
Popping up around the country is Raver Tots with their family-friendly raves.
They’ve got a Halloween special coming to Hull, complete with special effects, dancers, performers, cold pyro, bubbles, festival sized confetti blasts, multi coloured lasers and lighting, parachute games, giant balloons, licensed bar and face painting.
Stockeld Park
Stockeld Park, in Wetherby, gets a spooky makeover once again this year with a woodland witch forest trail, pumpkin picking, a Monster Maze and you can pay extra to go to battle in the ‘Laser Zombie’ experience.
William’s Den
This indoor play area and outdoor adventure playground in North Cave offers a theatrical answer to trick-or-treating.
In this one-of-a-kind Halloween adventure families journey down Trick or Treat Street to solve a murder mystery in the fictional village of Denville.
Detectives can enjoy live performances from colourful characters in their unique houses with special effects, collect sweets and piece together clues to solve ‘who dunnit?’