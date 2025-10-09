The pumpkins are out, the Halloween decorations are up, and with October half-term quickly approaching, it’s time to book some of the best spooky and spectacular experiences Yorkshire has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmer Copley’s

The farm in Pontefract boasts one of the largest pumpkin patches in the UK with over 300,000 pumpkins ready to be picked this year.

Co-owner Rob Copley said he believes that Farmer Copley’s was the “first in the UK” to hold a pumpkin festival 18 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year there will also be a vintage fair and a large purpose-built Halloween shed.

York’s Chocolate Story

York is the ideal place for a magical Halloween. Discover the history of chocolate at York’s Chocolate Story, and make your own Halloween-themed chocolate truffles.

A family enjoy getting hands on with chocolate at York's Chocolate Story | Sophie Mei Lan

Cannon Hall Farm

The farm in Cawthorne, Barnsley, hosts its own pumpkin festival which is £16.95 to enter for over twos and includes a free pumpkin regardless of its size.

You can also book an additional experience on the Halloween VR spooky pumpkin ride.

Billy Bob’s Parlour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 1950s-style American diner in Skipton transforms at ‘fall’ with Halloween activities alongside their usual playbarn.

The Halloween event comes complete with a spooky trail, candy scramble and fancy dress.

Billy Bob's in Skipton prepares for fall season | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

WX Exchange

WX Wakefield Exchange is hosting a free "Halloween at WX" event with activities for all ages. The venue will transform into a spooky playground and is free for families.

Activities include a Halloween pumpkin painting workshop and a children's craft workshop, as well as a Day of the Dead party with a mariachi band.

Halloween at Wakefield Exchange.

Lotherton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hop on the tractor trailer ‘Pumpkin Express’ and take a ride up to Lotherton’s ‘secret pumpkin patch’ on the outskirts of Leeds.

You can pick a pumpkin, and enjoy a range of ‘frighteningly fun’ activities, including a mini tractor track, mini bowling, games, scarecrows and instagrammable opportunities.

Gulliver’s Kingdom

Gulliver’s theme park, in Rotherham, is hosting a ‘Fright Fiesta’ this Halloween. It promises to be ‘full of fun and surprises.’

Temple Newsam

See the house and farm dressed up for a spooktacular half term and enjoy creepy crafts, suitable for all the family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explore the house to discover its hidden histories and hear tales of spooky goings on inside this Tudor-Jacobean house in Leeds.

Hallowtween at York Maze

There’s a range of ‘scaregrounds’ on offer for those over the age of 16 but the ‘UK’s best scream park’ Hallowscream at York Maze has now introduced a scream park for those aged 10-15 years old called Hallowtween.

Fearless Factor, Doncaster Fear Factory

This South Yorkshire ‘fear factory’ is another popular attraction with adults but now they've introduced an experience for the whole family.

It’s an all new ‘spooktacular’ daytime event for the whole family to enjoy with spooky characters, a couple of ‘toned down’ mazes, pumpkin carving and more surprises in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fear Factory’s website says: ‘Designed for ages 8+, this event is the perfect way to introduce the next generation to the thrills of Fear Factory—without the nightmares.’

Raver Tots

Popping up around the country is Raver Tots with their family-friendly raves.

They’ve got a Halloween special coming to Hull, complete with special effects, dancers, performers, cold pyro, bubbles, festival sized confetti blasts, multi coloured lasers and lighting, parachute games, giant balloons, licensed bar and face painting.

Stockeld Park

Stockeld Park, in Wetherby, gets a spooky makeover once again this year with a woodland witch forest trail, pumpkin picking, a Monster Maze and you can pay extra to go to battle in the ‘Laser Zombie’ experience.

Halloween at Stockeld Park

William’s Den

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This indoor play area and outdoor adventure playground in North Cave offers a theatrical answer to trick-or-treating.

In this one-of-a-kind Halloween adventure families journey down Trick or Treat Street to solve a murder mystery in the fictional village of Denville.