After more than a decade in business, a popular soft play centre has closed its doors.

Happy Days Children’s Soft Play Centre in West Yorkshire is based inside Wakefield Business Park on Denby Dale Road.

When it opened in 2013, it quickly became a popular place for playdates, parties, and a range of children's activities and events.

Happy Days last posted on social media in September. They have since posted a message on their website saying it has now closed.

The website says: “After much consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to close Happy Days.

“Despite our best efforts, we have faced challenges that have made it impossible to continue.

“We are incredibly grateful for your support over the years. Your business has meant the world to us.

Thank you from all the Happy Days team.”

Happy Days soft play centre on Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield Business Park Pic: Google | Google

Happy Days is one of Yorkshire’s many children’s businesses to close in recent months, with Kinderland Hull shutting its doors over Summer, along with SENsory Playworld in Morley and Halifax -based LittleLegz SEN centre.

Little Astronauts opened this year at the Prospect Centre in Hull and FlipOut has recently opened in Leeds. The Hidden Castle is soon to be opening in Skipton which is an extension to the Hidden Village in Leeds.