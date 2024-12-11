The spectacular Christmas lights display at a Leeds family home features 36,000 lights and eight interactive stations.

The Hodgson family in Cross Gates have decorated their house with more than 36,000 lights and eight interactive stations.

It’s a beloved annual tradition that sees the property transformed into a wonderland of colour - and it's all in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Fresh off their successful Halloween display, Dom Hodgson and his family have pulled out all the stops for Christmas 2024.

| Local TV

He said: “After our amazing Halloween, we’re back for Christmas. We talk about it all year and then spend that time working on it.”

Dom added: “We’re extremely happy with the reactions that we get from the community and we just want to keep raising money. It’s about bringing light to the streets of Leeds.”

This year’s display includes plenty of interactivity, offering children and families a chance to engage with the decorations in creative ways.

Dom’s wife Scarlett explained: “We’ve been adding a lot more of the interactive elements this year.

“We’re not going to give too much away because we want people to come and push the buttons to find out what they do.”

For children with sensory needs, the Hodgsons are offering quieter sensory sessions on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with softer music and gentler lights.

The entire family have been thrilled to see the community’s reactions. Youngster Heather said: “I really like it and I think everyone will really enjoy it.”