How you can get 25 per cent off six bottles of wines from Asda this week

Wines of the Week

Taste the Difference Pinot Grigio Trentino 2023, Italy, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £8.50 to £7.25 with a Nectar card until April 29: Crisp, lively Pinot Grigio from the cool hills of Trentino. Ripe pears, cream and a juicy style.

Beronia Verdejo Rueda 2023, Spain, Booths down from £10.75 to £8.25 until May 6: If Sauvignon Blanc is your go-to aperitif, then try this. Crisp and fresh like SB, with melon, herbs and fennel notes in the mix.

Torres Ibéricos Tempranillo Crianza 2020, Rioja, Spain, 14%, Waitrose down from £12.50 to £8.00 until May 6: A ripe, red berry-filled Rioja with peppercorn and spice notes this drinks well above its price point and even better on offer.

Altano Rewilding Douro 2021, Portugal, 14%, Tesco down from £11 to £9 with Nectar Card until May 19: Organic grapes from the Douro Valley give chunky, dark bramble flavours backed by clear freshness. Sale of the wine supports nature and landscape conservation.​

Save 25% at Asda

From now until 5 May you can save 25% on a huge range of wines at Asda when you buy six bottles which can be mixed. This is the time to buy ahead for parties and summer events but also to trade up a little to treat your tastebuds to something new.

Head to Extra Special Barbera d’Asti (normally £7.97) for spiced red cherry fruit aromas and a full palate that will go well with sausages straight from the barbecue.

Or try Asquith Gardens English Sparkling wine (normally £18) which is made by one of the UK’s top wine producers, using the traditional, long fermentation process and aged in cellars for over 5 years. The result is outstanding with fresh, green garden aromas followed by rounded toasty notes and a creamy finish. Tremendous value especially on this 25% off deal.

Top up your trolley with the light floral and peach notes of Extra Special Fiano (normally £6.87) for delicious summertime drinking,

Tasting in Beverley

Roberts and Speight will hold a tasting of wines from Rathfinny Wine Estate on Thursday 1 May at Beverley Rugby Club starting at 7.30 pm.

Rathfinny is one of the UK’s most dynamic wine producers making delightful, elegant wines, and for battling legislation to allow them to use a 50cl bottle for some production, which proved so popular it promptly sold out.

There will be 4 Rathfinny sparkling wines, a Rathfinny still wine and 2 wines from Whitewolf Estate in Kent which is making big headlines for its quality. Tickets cost £25 to include some tapas, which seems terrific value. Check the Roberts and Speight website or ring them on 01482 870717 to book.

Tastings in Harrogate

On Friday 9 May, starting at 7pm at Harrogate Wines, Nick Fisher will present a range of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines from around the world.