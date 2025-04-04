Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is Poet Laureate now but Yorkshire’s Simon Armitage was once a probation officer. And he has penned an ode to those working in the Probation Service, acknowledging their efforts to encourage others to consider that line of work.

Armitage and His Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS) have teamed up as part of a recruitment drive.

The poem is released alongside research from HMPPS that shows four in ten (41 per cent) adults in Yorkshire know nothing about what it’s like to work within the Probation Service – compared to life working in teaching (18 per cent), policing (27 per cent), the ambulance service (27 per cent), social services (27 per cent) and the fire service (26 per cent). The survey of more than 2,000 adults in England and Wales shows that it’s television and social media that most influence Yorkshire’s perceptions of probation officers.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage at Elsecar Heritage Centre, Barnsley. Picture by Simon Hulme.

After interviewing a number of those currently working as probation staff, and with nearly 10 years’ previous experience in the service himself, Armitage has crafted a short poem, A Life In The Day Of, that shines a light on what it’s really like working in the job day-to-day.

Huddersfield-born Armitage says: “My father was a probation officer, and I worked in the service for the best part of a decade. I know what the job entails – and I’ve spoken to others currently in the role now, who kindly shared their perspectives too. The job can be tough. You need resilience and a drive to want to help people – people from all walks of life, some with quite complex needs. It’s your job to support them in their journey out of prison and back into society, which is why probation officers are so important in the criminal justice system. Yet it’s a job that is so often misunderstood, which I think is such a shame.

“That’s what inspired this poem I’ve created for HMPPS – ‘A Life In The Day Of’. By sharing my take on the stories of those working in the role I want people to realise no day is the same in the Probation Service and it’s a job that’ll keep surprising you. And I want to say thank you to everyone that continues to work in this challenging but rewarding field.”

The poem uses the alphabet to share real stories inspired by probation staff, starting with: “A’s sprawled in reception, he’s sofa surfing, needs a bed. B left a message, she’s hearing voices again in her head.”

The research also show that the public hold several misconceptions or are unsure about probation officer roles specifically. For example, just over a third of Yorkshire residents (34 per cent) believe you need a degree to become a probation officer. However, alongside a variety of other jobs, as of March 2024, HMPPS introduced a new entry route allowing non-graduates to apply to be probation officers and kickstart their rewarding career in the Probation Service.