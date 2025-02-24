Brilliant footage shows a massive flock of starlings swirling high above the streets of Hull.

Spectacular footage shows a huge starling murmuration in Hull.

Residents in Amethyst Road, near Alderman Kneeshaw Park, are treated to the spectacle every evening.

Sarah Richardson, who filmed the footage, told the BBC that she has lived on the road for 11 years, but this is the first time she has seen the murmuration above her street.

When can I see a murmuration?

According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.