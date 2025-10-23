Hygge, Leeds: A first look inside the ‘co-working’ cafe where you don’t have to pay to stay all day
Sheffield-based company HYGGE has opened its first coffee shop outside of the Steel City inside Leeds’ Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane.
Owner Alex Moore and his wife opened their first HYGGE cafe in 2019, shortly before the pandemic hit. They now have three coffee shops in and around Sheffield city centre.
Mr Moore, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing HYGGE to Leeds for the very first time. We’ve built a loyal following in Sheffield, and when the opportunity came up to open in such a prominent location at the Merrion Centre, we knew it was the perfect fit.
Our aim has always been to create spaces where people can slow down, relax, and enjoy great food and coffee.”
The new HYGGE opened its doors earlier this month with its trade-mark ‘cosy scandi vibe.’
The interior feels inspired by nature with neutral colours, hanging cocoon chairs, booths and tables. Customers can select from an all day menu of brunch items, cakes and pastries as well as an extensive drinks menu which includes mushroom coffee and specialty teas.
Mr Moore previously told The Yorkshire Post: “It's very much put your feet up, buy one coffee and stay here all day.”
He said that he wanted to get away from the idea that you buy a coffee in a cafe and can only stay 90 minutes.
HYGGE is a place to drink, dine and most importantly relax into the environment whether you’re hot desking, reading a book or dining out.