Now, five years after launching his own mortgage consultancy from a box room at home, he is marking the milestone by moving into a new office to house his expanding squad.

James spent six years in the first team at Rovers before playing for other clubs including Leigh Centurions, Castleford Tigers and the Bradford Bulls, all while taking his first steps into life after rugby through property investment.

Today, Green & Green is a five-strong team which includes James’s former Bradford Bulls team-mate Rhys Evans as a consultant. The business provides mortgage advice nationwide, with a speciality in finding solutions for athletes and others on short-term contracts.

James Green, managing director of Green & Green in Hull.

James, who comes from Beverley, launched the business in 2020 from a box room in his home near Hull. At the time he was playing for York City Knights and used the spare time arising from the pandemic to develop his business skills and experience.

He says he became a mortgage adviser due to his love of problem solving, helping people and property.

When he and his wife, Beth, bought their first home together he says they were completely left in the dark, without being told what to expect, what they would pay and when or how the process works.

When he set up the business, he vowed he would never leave clients in the dark during the house buying process, which can be one of life’s most stressful experiences.

“The rugby league season was cancelled but I was being paid during lockdown and that gave me 12 months to work on the business full-time,” he says.

James bought his first rental house during his last year with Rovers in 2016 and that taught him some important lessons, he says, as he combined property management with playing rugby. Clubs included Leigh Centurions, Castleford Tigers and the Bradford Bulls, and times were hard.

He says: “It gave me experience of finding a property, refurbishing it and renting it and we sold it last year.

"I used to finish training early in the afternoon and then do four hours painting at the house. The key skill I developed was project management, with various trades coming in and out and doing different types of work.

“I just wanted to carve out a half decent living after my rugby league experience of back-to-back relegations and a near administration. I wanted something simple that would sink or swim purely because of me.

"The intention was to never employ anybody because I didn’t want the responsibility, but the business grew so quickly that I brought someone in to do the admin.”

Green & Green initially took a small office at ergo Business Centre, the office complex at Bridgehead, Hessle, operated by Invest East Yorkshire.

As more staff joined James began to look at the next steps, and now the business has moved into a bigger space.

He says: “I had to move the business out of my house because the box room was the first thing I saw I the morning and the last thing in the evening.

“I brought in someone to do the admin and we soon outgrew our initial office at ergo as we recruited another adviser and another administrator.

“I’m conscious that so far we have always grown out of necessity. We have never pre-empted anything, yet a big part of our approach is to encourage clients to get ahead of things so we need to heed our own advice.”

The business has three core pillars – lead generation to find new clients, advising clients as they come on board, and providing effective and efficient admin to keep on top of complex regulations.

Confidence is high because of the company’s general business levels, the links which James and Rhys maintain with their sporting connections, and the awareness of the need to plan ahead.

James says: “In property generally we see that the climate is improving and there are positive things to shout about.

"We also see potential in helping professional athletes find mortgage options which work in the uncertain environment of short-term contracts, which is something we’ve grown up with.

“We have never taken on any debt and we have a gradual growth plan around expanding to a maximum team of eight.