In pictures: Did you spot these celebrities at the royal wedding?

A raft of celebrities from the world of music, sport, stage and screen were among the guests at today’s royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex it has been announced as the prince prepares to marry his American bride in a glittering ceremony watched around the world by millions.

The Queen’s grandson, who is sixth in line to the throne, will pledge to love, comfort, honour and protect the former actress as they become husband and wife in the historic surrounds of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Hours before the ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry has been given a dukedom - the highest rank in the British peerage - and Meghan will become Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.