In pictures: How Yorkshire coped with the snow this weekend

Parts of Yorkshire woke up to snow this weekend.

Areas of God's own county had to cope with up to four inches of the white stuff. These photo reveal how the region coped:

A family go out and play in the snow.

A car in a ditch on the A628 between Sheffield and Manchester.

A family go sledging.

Sledgers make their way to the top of a hill.

