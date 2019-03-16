Incredible footage shows sheep fleeing from flooded shed in Yorkshire

A video taken by a farmer in Yorkshire shows a flock of sheep running quickly out of lambing sheds as they began to flood.

The video was taken on Saturday March 16 at Pikeber Farm at Wigglesworth, near Malham.

Elsewhere in the region, trains have been cancelled due to tracks flooding.

The footage shows a large flock of sheep being ushered out of lambing sheds as they fill with water in a flash flood.

Jessica Moran, who owns the flock, said the sheep were thankfully all ok and moved to a building on higher ground.

There are multiple flood warnings throughout the region, particularly in West Yorkshire where the river Calder has flooded roads round Todmorden and the flood siren has been sounded in Hebden Bridge.

