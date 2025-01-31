Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isla Penrose, from York, died on December 4, 2022 after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The condition is rare in infants and often goes undiagnosed before a fatal incident, the inquest at York Coroner’s Court heard.

During the inquest held on January 23, evidence was heard that Isla’s mother Laila had repeatedly raised concerns about her daughter’s health in the months leading up to her death.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they did “not identify any lapses in care by hospital staff”.

Isla’s mother maintained her daughter’s symptoms were not taken seriously and opportunities to detect her condition were missed. | Submitted/Laila Penrose

Isla - who was born on June 11, 2022 - had suffered from long-standing feeding difficulties and vomiting.

These symptoms were consistently attributed to reflux by GPs and health visitors, the inquest heard.

Isla was admitted to York Hospital on November 28, 2022 due to concerns about her feeding and hydration.

She was discharged the following day, on November 29, but her condition deteriorated, and she was readmitted shortly afterward.

On December 3, the night before Isla’s death, she took a serious turn for the worse, the inquest heard.

Her mother described her as grunting, shaking and unresponsive, but hospital staff continued to believe she was stable.

Hours later, Isla began experiencing seizures.

On December 4, Isla died at York Hospital.

While in hospital, her mother claimed she repeatedly requested further tests including a chest X-ray but these were not carried out.

Isla’s mother maintained her daughter’s symptoms were not taken seriously and opportunities to detect her condition were missed.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, she said: “My beautiful daughter Isla was only five months old when she passed away.

“Her life was so precious and this was taken away due to the failures of York District Hospital.

The inquest touching into the death of Isla Penrose took place at Northallerton Coroners Court where coroner Jonathan Leach concluded the five-month-old died due to natural causes. | National world

“Their neglect and absence of care is utterly disgusting and cost Isla her life. The utter destruction and forever pain caused is indescribable and I will never stop fighting until the truth is told.”

Isla’s grandmother, Rachael Hancocks, added to this and told The Yorkshire Post: “They've got guidelines to follow but, you know, every child is different and every child displays different symptoms and you can't treat children the same way, you know, they're all different with what's wrong with them.

“They did nothing for Isla at all. I just don’t think they know what they’ve done to Laila and I and to our family. Just unbelievable devastation, what they’ve put us through.”

Dr Cohen, the pathologist who carried out the post-mortem, told the inquest it is possible a chest X-ray could have revealed a collapsed lung, bronchopneumonia and some signs of heart abnormalities.

Dr Travis is a GP at My Health practice in York who saw Isla.

Giving evidence to the inquest, he said he had never seen the condition in a baby before in his career.

“We weren’t concerned that Isla was presenting with another more serious underlying condition”, he added.

Dr Travis stated her weight gain had remained within normal ranges and there were no obvious signs of a cardiac issue such as excessive sweating or blueness.

A Serious Incident Investigation was carried out following Isla’s death, led by registered nurse Ms Evans.

Ms Evans’ investigation did not find wrongdoing but recommended improvements in record-keeping, multidisciplinary reviews and continuity of care.

Recording a conclusion of natural causes, coroner Jonathan Leach confirmed Isla’s cause of death was hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

In a statement sent to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We fully acknowledge how devastating the loss of a child is and would like to offer our sincere condolences to Isla’s family.

“Isla’s care was thoroughly investigated by the Trust following her sad death and we did not identify any lapses in care by hospital staff.