The family of Poonam Sachdeva said ”she was let down” when “she needed care the most” as an inquest highlighted a missed opportunity to assess her before she took her own life.

On March 4, 2024, Poonam Sachdeva, 44, from Sheffield, died at Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield.

Poonam died after drowning at Ladybower reservoir, where she was found by her son and daughter after her husband, Vipin, noticed she was missing from home that morning.

An inquest into the nurse’s death took place on Thursday (Dec 12), at the Medico-Legal Centre, in Sheffield.

The coroner, Katy Dickinson, ruled Poonam’s death to be suicide, following a 10-year battle with her mental health.

It also highlighted a “missed opportunity” to assess Poonman before she took her own life.

The coroner wrote: “ Mrs Sachdeva died on 4 March 2024 at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

“Her mental health had been declining in the days prior to her death, there was a missed opportunity to assess Mrs Sachdeva within the crisis team on 1 March 2024, it remains unclear whether this may have affected the outcome. Mrs Sachdeva took her own life.”

Now Poonam’s family is calling for “lessons to be learned” to “reduce the risk of others having to go through similar heartbreak”.

Sinead Rollinson-Hayes, the specialist medical negligence and inquest lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Vipin and his children Archit and Grace, said: “Understandably Poonam’s loved ones have had a number of concerns about the events that unfolded in the lead up to her death, in particular, how they believe they struggled to get Poonam an urgent referral to the crisis team.

“Worryingly, the inquest has validated those concerns, identifying a number of care issues.

“While we’re pleased to have secured the answers Poonam’s loved ones deserve, it’s now vital that lessons are learned to reduce the risk of others having to go through similar heartbreak.”

Speaking on behalf of his family Vipin talked about how the family felt the health services “focused on process and procedures” rather than listening to the family’s concerns.

He said: “It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the pain we all feel following Poonam’s death. She was the most loving and caring person you could wish to meet. There’s not a day goes by that we don’t miss her and think about her.

“While Poonam faced challenges because of her illness she was very knowledgeable and knew how to control it and the warning signs of a relapse.

“When Poonam relapsed earlier this year we hoped that she would receive the help she needed. Our family were at the mercy of health services to help Poonam but it felt like they were more focused on process and procedures rather than listening to our concerns and working with us to ensure suitable care was in place.

He added he felt his wife was “let down” when she “needed specialist care the most”.

Vipin said: “Instead, we were left to witness the deprivation of Poonam over the weekend. While we tried everything to help her, it’s difficult not to think that when she needed specialist care the most, she was let down.”

He added; “We’d do anything not to be in this position, but we know that’s not possible. The inquest and reliving what happened has been particularly distressing but we take some small comfort from at least now understanding why Poonam died.

“All we can hope for now is that by speaking out we can help improve mental health care for others. We wouldn’t wish what we’ve had to go through on anyone.”