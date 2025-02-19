South Elmsall is an often forgotten town near Pontefract. It is most famous for its coal mining heritage - but it is also home to one of Britain’s most successful beauty entrepreneurs.

Karen Betts founded Nouveau Lashes and was the pioneering force that developed HD Brows into a global brand.

The Yorkshire entrepreneur is most famous for the world-renowned brand HD Brows, and now runs Karen Betts Professional from her South Elmsall headquarters. .

HD brows is a seven-stage process, which is good for people who want to regrow their brows in. It’s popular with those who might have over-plucked or who don't know how to groom their eyebrows, but want the option of creating something with their own natural brows.

Karen Betts on Barnsley Rd

It's a tinting, waxing, shape, and grooming process to retrace those brows. The stage after it. Someone with brow growth would probably start with HD brows.

While Karen has launched salons in more affluent areas such as London’s Mayfair and Cheshire, it was essential to stick to her roots.

Karen was brought up in South Elmsall, near Pontefract, where she set up her salon on Barnsley Road before converting the huge former nightclub next door into her headquarters, naming it Nouveau House.

The luxury salon and training academy is fitted with white marble flooring and stairs.

Inside the luxury salon

Both HD Brows and Nouveau Lashes are reported to be multi-million-pound brands dominating their markets and used inside beauty salons globally.

Lead elite artist Vikki Banton runs the training academy at Karen Betts Professional in South Elmsall.

She said that while educating people is important, a lot of their focus is on permanent makeup artistry.

Vikki said: “We work with people in whatever way we can. It's about confidence. I think that's what we give to people.”

Karen Betts Salon on Barnsley Rd in South Elmsall

The salon’s artists offer semi-permanent eyebrow, lip liner, and eyeliner tattoos.

They also partner with the Katie Piper Foundation to offer free treatments such as medical tattooing for people with burns injuries or those who've survived cancer.

“Karen calls it the gift of confidence,” Vikki said. “She’ll give away treatments.