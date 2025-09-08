Every year this tiny village on the Yorkshire Coast has all of its buildings including a castle, pub, nursing home and church repainted as well as the village train line and the boats docked at the harbour.

All of the village’s tenants, there’s six hundred of them, have a ‘makeover’ each year.

This village is known locally as ‘little Britain’ but it's not a celebrity neighbourhood as it may sound, it's quite the opposite.

Bondville Model Village is a quaint british seaside village. It requires such delicate maintenance annually due to it being a 12th scale miniature village.

Bondville Model Village in Sewerby

When Bondville was built in the 1980s, it was one of three model villages in Yorkshire.

Now it's the only surviving model village in the region, although its future had also looked uncertain until last year.

In Spring 2024, Rachel and Mark Hill purchased Bondville Model Village, breathing new life into the site.

Now the church bells are ringing once again, the train is back up and running and new figurines ‘tenants' have been added.

Bondville’s new owners have not only revived this miniature village but it's transformed the local community according to one resident.

76-year-old Jane Carver Smith enjoys coming to Bondville daily for a cup of tea at their cafe.

She said: “I'm a regular here. I'm here most days. I absolutely love it. Staff are wonderful with the children and people of all ages.”

Jane Carver Smith visits the village daily to enjoy a cup of tea at the cafe

For a family ticket to enter Bondville it costs £25, or a single adult ticket is £8.50 and a child is £6.50. Bondville comprises a miniature church, pub, harbour, castle, care home and much more.

Jane added: “How wonderful a thing the children have got something old fashioned which will never go out of fashion to come to. I think it's marvellous.”

Jane said Bondville has brought an influx of new people into the area as well as older generations who remember it, now bringing their own grandchildren.

The Yorkshire Post bus at Bondville Model Village

Businesses can sponsor one of the properties and have their name on the building.

One staff member said that the local roofer who'd sponsored one had three jobs off it in a few weeks.

The village is compact but accessible with a footpath and a couple of benches.