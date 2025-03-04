Inspector dismisses appeal for new holiday park in rural coastal village

An inspector has dismissed an appeal for a new holiday park in a coastal village – saying the rural area has reached a tipping point for static caravans.

J & A Smales Ltd went to appeal after East Riding Council refused planning permission last April for 180 statics on farmland in the tiny village of Tunstall, which is already home to the vast Sand Le Mer holiday park, and other developments.

The applicants wanted to dig out a recreation lake in the middle of the development, accompanied by reception and toilets and changing rooms. However some villagers objected to putting up yet more caravans, saying Tunstall – whose permanent population numbered just 225 according to the 2011 census – already has more than 800.

Following recent planning approvals that figure will rise to over 1,000, creating thousands of car trips down a single track country lane.

Inspector L N Hughes said the new holiday park would have a “harmful cumulative” impact and it would create a “tunnel” effect along Southfield Lane with caravan parks on either side of the narrow road.

The inspector said: “The addition of the appeal site and the extent this would draw caravan development westwards, would in cumulation with the existing (and consented) adjacent caravan parks, be a tipping point for this landscape character.

"In this vicinity it would alter from a landscape containing caravan parks, to a caravan park landscape.”

Although the landscape was “already influenced by the existing caravan parks, expansion across a large site, and one which extends significantly beyond the western and northern extents of those existing, indicates a harmful intensification of this use in this instance.”

The number of caravans are set to rise to over 1,000 in Tunstall, many times the number of permanent residents

Tunstall, which is around three miles north of Withernsea, doesn’t have street lights and the extent of external lighting and internal caravan lights “would indicate its large scale and prominence at night time, exacerbated by its higher topography.”

This would cause harm to the landscape character, the inspector added.

In total there were 22 objections to the original planning application, mainly around the extra traffic.

There were 12 in support including from local businesses, including a local butcher and a caravan manufacturer.

One of the supporting statements urged the council to “ignore the naysayers”.

The applicant estimated that it could create 62 jobs and generate up to £2.6 million in spending in the local economy in Holderness.

The appeal site is adjacent to Holderness Country Park, which was given permission by councillors last year – despite parish council objections - to extend westwards, bringing its total to 102.

Sand le Mere, which extends to the cliff edge alongside the sea already has over 700 caravans.

It also recently gained permission for 132 caravans.