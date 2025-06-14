Inspector throws out appeal over new holiday lodge site on Yorkshire's coast

For the second time in a matter of months a planning inspector has rejected an appeal by developers wanting to build another holiday park near the same tiny village on Yorkshire’s coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers IAPS Ltd went to appeal after East Riding Council rejected plans last June to build 60 holiday lodges, along with internal roads, waste water treatment, and two ponds, on Kilnhouse Lane in Tunstall.

The village has a population of just 225 according to the 2011 census, but around 900 caravans, most forming part of the vast Sand-Le-Mere complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector AJ Sutton said the "harmful visual change" represented by the "sizeable" new caravan park "would amount to a significant erosion of the swathe of existing agricultural land east of Tunstall".

Plans for a new holiday park at Tunstall have been rejected by a planning inspector on appeal

He said fields close to the village, including the appeal site, provided "a good degree of visual separation" from Sand-le-Mere and Holderness Country Park, which got permission last year to extend westwards, bringing its total to 102 caravans.

The plans would see "visually detracting form of tourist development" being brought closer to the village, which has a conservation area containing the 13th century Grade I listed Church of All Saints and five other Grade II listed buildings.

Inspector Sutton said he wasn't convinced that trees could screen the mass of lodges that would be "clearly apparent from the elevated sensitive viewpoints at the centre of the conservation area, near the church”. He ruled that the “visually harmful changes would significantly diminish how the significance of this designated heritage asset is appreciated”.