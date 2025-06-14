Inspector throws out appeal over new holiday lodge site on Yorkshire's coast
Developers IAPS Ltd went to appeal after East Riding Council rejected plans last June to build 60 holiday lodges, along with internal roads, waste water treatment, and two ponds, on Kilnhouse Lane in Tunstall.
The village has a population of just 225 according to the 2011 census, but around 900 caravans, most forming part of the vast Sand-Le-Mere complex.
Inspector AJ Sutton said the "harmful visual change" represented by the "sizeable" new caravan park "would amount to a significant erosion of the swathe of existing agricultural land east of Tunstall".
He said fields close to the village, including the appeal site, provided "a good degree of visual separation" from Sand-le-Mere and Holderness Country Park, which got permission last year to extend westwards, bringing its total to 102 caravans.
The plans would see "visually detracting form of tourist development" being brought closer to the village, which has a conservation area containing the 13th century Grade I listed Church of All Saints and five other Grade II listed buildings.
Inspector Sutton said he wasn't convinced that trees could screen the mass of lodges that would be "clearly apparent from the elevated sensitive viewpoints at the centre of the conservation area, near the church”. He ruled that the “visually harmful changes would significantly diminish how the significance of this designated heritage asset is appreciated”.
Earlier this year another inspector dismissed a separate appeal by J & A Smales Ltd to build 180 statics near the village, saying it would turn the area into a “caravan park landscape”.