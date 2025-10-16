Ten thousand steps a day is often dubbed as the ‘ideal’ exercise regime but for many who work in sedentary jobs it can be a long slog to achieve your goals.

Now a trend called the Japanese Walking Method has boomed in popularity thanks to social media. This involves a style of ‘interval-walking’ for just 30 minutes, four times a week.

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin on a walk to try it out.

For a long time fitness coaches have handed out template plans and guidelines to ‘walk 10,000 steps’ a day to achieve optimal health. With more of us living sedentary lifestyles how realistic is it for the average person to complete or even track accurately?

I am one of those annoying people who loves to walk or cycle places, and I am also one of those annoying people that is often running late.

So incidentally I already do ‘interval’ training when it comes to going from place to place or rushing for the bus.

Traditionally informal interval-training or a ‘speed play’ way of running is called ‘Fartlek’ training but when it comes to the Japanese Walking Method, this is a much more structured way of walking.

Three minutes at a steady pace and three minutes doing a brisk walk.

I would normally tend to go on a bike ride to relax rather than a slow walk, as I’ll be honest I get bored easily.

I did try the Japanese Walking Method but for me, it was too structured where I lost the enjoyment of moving around as I was focused on time and speed. If you’re a person who likes tracking and counting calories, and a very structured way of exercise I can imagine it works well because you can aim for certain goals and build up.

I also think it's great for those who don’t exercise regularly because the brisk speed will help build up your cardio.

Or if you enjoy going on a stroll but your fitness has plateaued, this could also help you.

It will also probably help you achieve those magical ‘10,000’ steps quicker if you’re not ready to give up on that goal.

Back in 2007, researchers reported that their sample group of participants who followed the Japanese walking method at least four times a week for five months, noticed an improvement in their aerobic capacity.

This method has particularly been recommended for those prone to injuries and older people due to the low impact of such interval training.

Lee Furness has tried the 'Japanese walking method' | Lee Furness

At the same time as trying out this walking method, I asked my step father Lee Furness who enjoys gentle hikes for a hobby to try it out.

Lee said he enjoyed the “challenge” and felt his fitness improving. Like with any exercise regime it all depends on what your initial state of health and fitness is because no one size fits all but what’s good about this method is that it's unlikely to cause injury and I wonder if you mixed it up with Nordic walking you could improve your cardio and core dramatically more than just a gentle stroll.

Or if you’re like me and full of energy you may find it limiting.