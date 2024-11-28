Largest solar farm in the country could be built on greenbelt land in Yorkshire

Plans for what could be the largest solar farm in the country, powering a quarter of a million homes, have been proposed on green belt land throughout Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, named Whitestone Solar Farm, would encompass a number of separate parcels of land, some of it farmland that had been earmarked for development under the HS2 project before it was scrapped.

If approved, it could generate up to 750MW of energy, dwarfing the county’s current largest solar farm Richmond, North Yorkshire, which can produce up to 55 MW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One area is located along the border between Rotherham and Doncaster, to the east of Hooton Roberts and north of Ravenfield.

Other sites include farmland near the M18, south of Bramley and Wickersley, as well as large fields on both sides of the M1, south of its junction with the M18.

This also includes areas around Ulley, Aston, and Brampton, as well as land extending towards North and South Anston, and areas between Treeton and Whiston.

In the southern part of Rotherham, potential sites are also being considered near Kiveton Park, Harthill, and Woodhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

Applicant Green Nation says the sites have been selected due to their proximity to Brinsworth substation, which would connect the farm to the national grid.

It added: “Due to its historic connection to the steel industry, there was capacity at Brinsworth so we were able to secure an agreement for a new energy project to connect at this location. Once we had secured the grid connection agreement, we looked for land nearby that would be suitable for solar.”

Because of the size of the farm, Green Nation would need to obtain permission from Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, rather than Rotherham Council.

If approval is given, it would take two to three years to build Whitestone, potentially beginning in 2027 and completing around 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Nation will work alongside Natural England, the Environment Agency, and the local authorities, to design the project “sensitively” for the green belt.

Documents from Green Nation state: “We are aware that the land we have identified for Whitestone is on the green belt.

“This important designation was created to stop urban sprawl and protect green spaces, which are important to protect wildlife, offer recreation opportunities, and act as a ‘green lung’ to improve air quality.

“A well designed solar farm can support many of the same goals as the green belt by supporting local wildlife and expanding recreation opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a temporary development, it safeguards that land from permanent development. We also want to work closely with the community to develop a project that supports local needs and initiatives.”

The first consultation period ends on January 17, 2025. A number of public consultations will be held.