Drone footage shows extent of flooding in South Yorkshire

This incredible video shows the extent of the devastating flooding in South Yorkshire.

A number of homes have had to be evacuated in Doncaster after a month's worth of rainfall fell in just 24 hours.

The footage shows roads on an estate in the town completely flooded, with gardens and cars also underwater.

Footage shows the extent of the flooding in Doncaster. Credit: SWNS

Five severe ‘threat to life’ warnings have been issued and a major incident declared as South Yorkshire has been hit by the worst floods since 2007.

Toll Bar and Kirk Sandall were among the worst affected areas in Doncaster, while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said around 100 people had to be rescued from Parkgate Shopping Centre in Rotherham.

The river is breaching in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster Council said.

A major incident was declared in Sheffield after hundreds of people were stranded in Meadowhall shopping centre overnight.

The mall was put on lock down by police, who told people not to leave after the nearby Blackburn Brook bursts its banks, leaving the surrounding roads deluged under water.

South Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit last night told people inside the centre to stay put and await further advise as the area was left gridlocked.