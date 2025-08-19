Luke Campbell's new website set up 'to harvest data for Reform UK' claims Lib Dem

A formal complaint has been made about a new website promoting a £1m community fund launched by Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor Luke Campbell.

The boxing champion announced the fund in a BBC interview on Friday to mark 100 days since his election victory as Reform UK's candidate in May.

Mr Campbell told the broadcaster that the fund was part of his pledge to "stand up and represent" those who voted for him.

However Councillor Tom Astell, a scrutiny committee member on the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority (HEYCA), says the money hasn't been discussed, and hasn’t got Executive sign off.

He has concerns that the new website, lukeaksyou.com, amounts to a data harvesting exercise on behalf of Reform UK.

Coun Astell has written to the authority's chief executive Mark Rogers and interim monitoring officer Jayne La Grua raising his concerns.

Users who click onto lukeasksyou.com see combined authority branding and privacy policy "giving the clear impression that it is an official consultation", said Coun Astell.

However at the end of the survey, he said, users are told it is “promoted by Reform UK”, and they are then directed to Reform's privacy policy, "a misleading switch that blurs the line between official consultation and party-political promotion" .

Coun Astell said: "Residents deserve answers. They deserve to know exactly who is behind the website and also that is potentially a serious breach of trust.

"Hull and East Yorkshire deserve honesty - not smoke and mirrors."

Coun Astell said the announcement on Friday "came as a surprise" to those who've been keeping a close eye on developments at the combined authority.

He said: "(The fund) has not been discussed and I wasn't aware that it was part of the devolution deal. At the moment the Mayor doesn't have executive authority - everything has to go through the Executive.

"I don't think anyone would have batted an eyelid if he'd said he was proposing a £1m community fund and asked people what they wanted using his Reform website.

"That wouldn't have been an issue. The issue is the fact he is using combined authority branding, even as far as the privacy policy.

"It's only when you complete the survey that you (are directed to Reform UK's privacy policy).

"They are using the appearance of the combined authority to harvest data on behalf of Reform UK. It's like us the Liberal Democrats running a survey and using the East Riding Council's website branding - to do that would be outrageous."

Mr Campbell is one of Reform's two first elected mayors alongside Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns.

His four-year term as mayor –on £72,000 a year – runs until 2029.

The mayor and combined authority hold devolved powers focused on economic development, skills, transport, and housing and planning.

HEYCA controls an investment fund of £13.3m per year for 30 years.