When motorists in Yorkshire faced gridlock traffic on boxing day on the M62, some left their vehicles to make tik tok videos while others relieved themselves.

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted on Boxing Day: “Traffic is held on the #M62 eastbound between J28 and J29 near #Lofthouse, due to a collision/overturned van + debris.

“Traffic cannot currently join the #M1 from the M62 eastbound, as a result. @WestYorksPolice are in attendance.”

One of the motorists stuck in gridlock traffic was Rate My Takeaway youtuber Danny Malin with his two children.

Danny Malin was stuck in gridlock traffic on Boxing Day on the M62

He said: “We were at a standstill in lane three for over an hour and within that time we saw five lads jump out of their car and make TikTok videos in lane four and a couple relieve themselves behind a ‘two for £15 sign’ on the embankment.”

Danny said he also saw an elderly couple exit their vehicle to walk along the motorway to see what was happening.

