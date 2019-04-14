Motorcyclist dies in crash on A63 under the Humber Bridge

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A63 directly under the Humber Bridge.

A 56-year-old man was riding his Triumph Bonneville America 865 motorcycle in the direction towards Hull when he lost control of the bike.

He then crashed in the central reservation.

It happened at about 8.15pm on Saturday, April 13.

The man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

His family have been informed.

Humberside Police are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the A63 around the same time and close to the Humber Bridge to please contact them with any information by calling 101 quoting log 572 of 13 April 2019.

