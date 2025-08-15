I went to a 'Las Vegas' style motorway services in Yorkshire

Motorway service areas were introduced in 1959 with the opening of the M1.

Initially, temporary pit stops were introduced before fancy restaurants were built, but by the 1970s, one of the UK’s first motorway services, Watford Gap, became run down and a place for lorry drivers and motorists to have a quick pit stop. It’s now regularly called one of the ‘worst’ services in the UK.

After visiting Yorkshire’s ‘best services’ as voted by Which? Consumers, Leeds Skelton Lake, we sent our reporter to Rotherham’s Welcome Break, which opened earlier this year and has already been touted as the ‘UK’s best.’

My family and I only ever stop at motorway services when someone needs the loo or the driver is tired. It’s out of necessity. That’s until I visited Leeds Skelton Lake, ranked top ten in the country, complete with nature walks, a wildlife viewing area, a hotel, and a living roof.

When my mother said I ‘need to go’ to a motorway services for a day out this summer, I was initially bemused.

This was until she cited the free indoor play area for children that she knows families in Sheffield and Rotherham are heading to via bus.

I researched the services which opened in January 2025, costing 40 million pounds, and employs around 300 local people.

Many services are “filthy” according to most Which? Consumers, but reviews online however, share how clean Rotherham Welcome Break is, even complimenting the cleaning staff personally. Others applauded the children’s play area and noted the dog paddock and outdoor gym.

There's an amusement arcade for older children

On my day off, I decided to take my two-year-old for a free play. We travelled along the M1 towards Sheffield and Rotherham from Wakefield, where we spotted the sleek airport style building. We were confused by entering the site as the signs seemed to take us in the opposite direction, but actually, there was a service road where you pass a garage, a smaller Welcome Break service, and signs pointed out the way to the main services. There were plenty of parking spaces, as well as electric charging points. Tesla drivers here will have a field day with the number of charging ports for their cars.

The building itself is striking like Leeds Skelton Lake, although it doesn’t have a country park surrounding it; instead land at the Rotherham services looks ready to be developed. Here, there’s an outdoor gym which is an elaborate park-style gym complete with manually operated gross trainers.

Inside, I could hear the words of one reviewer ringing in my head, ‘this is where Vegas meets Yorkshire.’ The forecourt is staggeringly spacious with a Waitrose mini mart, fast food outlets, and coffee shops with a plant feature at the centre surrounded by seating. I couldn’t help but appreciate how clean it is as well as the range of bins to recycle any waste. As you look up, bright lights show off the children’s play area and mini amusement arcade for older children. We climbed the stairs, although there was an escalator too.

There’s more plush seating at the top with views over the forecourt and out of the huge windows. There’s a mini book and toy area with a clean play area and a separate section for under twos. It’s compact but everything you want. My husband warned me not to sit down because he said it was too comfy, and we would never set off again. I could see myself coming here with the kids for a couple of hours (as that’s how long you can park for free), enjoying a Starbucks while the kids played or if I were to be child-free, it is the perfect place to hot desk. We grabbed our daughter a kids' lunch meal from the Waitrose, and we reluctantly set off from the services.

Athen Mei Lan Malin enjoys the free soft play area in the 0-2 year old section