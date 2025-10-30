A family-run cafe which was famous during the 1980s for its 99p breakfasts is celebrating five decades in business.

The Joannous family emigrated from Cyprus in 1964 and set up their first cafe in Wakefield city centre in 1971.

John Joannou and his brother Harry took over the family business, which is now based at The Springs in the city centre.

Neptune Diner has been in this location for the past 25 years, serving up fry ups, home-made pies, jacket potatoes and more recently Sunday dinners.

John and his brother Harry have kept serving the same menu over the years with a few additions.

He said: “Our customers stretch back through the years. Generations of families come here, although we get less new customers now.

“Footfall in the city centre has gone down.”

John said their homemade pies are their “specialty” while breakfasts have always been a “best seller”.

He said: “In the 80s we were famous for our 99p breakfasts but we can’t afford to do that anymore sadly.

“Our small breakfast is now £6.30.”

While their core offering is the same, ten years ago they introduced Sunday dinners.

John said: “We now open on Sundays and do a carvery. In lockdown we did more takeaways, it was a stressful time.

“We made changes by starting deliveries.”

He said the number of deliveries they do has risen ever since..

John added: “For over five decades Neptune Diner has been part of Wakefield's story serving generations from full breakfast to homemade braised beef pie and lots more.

“Our focus has always been on great food, good people, friendly service and a place that feels like home.

“We’ve also evolved with the times and through our sister store “BREAKFAST” we’re bringing our classic dishes straight to your doorstep with our delivery service on UBER EATS.