New Zealand couple create 'Yorkshire pudding eggs benedict' while visiting the Dales

A couple from New Zealand who are holidaying in Yorkshire have added a fun twist to our regional delicacy.

Bronnie Kenchington and her partner Greg turned their Yorkshire pudding into eggs benedict during breakfast at a guesthouse in the village of Cotherstone in Teesdale.

The pair, from the Coromandel Peninsula on New Zealand's North Island, later visited the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate.

"We had left-over Yorkshire puddings, free range eggs, bacon and Hollaindaise sauce - all assembled in the pudding!" said delighted tourist Bronnie.

Chefs have enjoyed putting their twist on the classic dish - a stall in Leeds' Kirkgate Market sells filled wraps using pudding batter, while supermarket chain Morrisons created a Yorkshire pudding pizza. Some street food vendors have even started selling sweet versions containing treats such as Creme Eggs.