Thermal imaging footage shows the moment the Solong and the MV Stena Immaculate collided in the North Sea, before an explosion can be seen.

The footage was captured by Orca AI ’s lookout unit (SeaPod) mounted on the tanker Ionic Aspis anchored off the port of Grimsby, close to the tanker MV Stena Immaculate at the time of the collision .

The cargo ship and tanker crashed off the East Yorkshire coast at about 10:00 on March 10.

Mike Kane MP, Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security, told the House of Commons on March 11 that the "working assumption" was that one crew member from the cargo ship had died after a search was called off.

Humberside Police said that they had arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision.

Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson said: “Humberside Police have taken primacy for the investigation of any potential criminal offences which arise from the collision between the two vessels.

“Extensive work has already been carried out, and we are working closely with our partners to understand what happened, and to provide support to all of those affected.

“Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision, this follows the conclusion of search operations by HM Coastguard for the missing crew member of the SOLONG.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing crew member, and I have appointed Family Liaison Officers to make contact and provide support to the family.