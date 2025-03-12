A jet fuel spill from the collision between a tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea has had a “limited” impact, the ship’s management firm said.

Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, said it remains unclear how much Jet A1 fuel was released when it was hit by the Solong, but an initial review shows it had evaporated due to exposure to fires on both vessels.

The Portuguese vessel Solong is still drifting and on fire following the collision off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday, but it is no longer expected to sink.

Shipping firm Ernst Russ, which owns the Solong, confirmed the boat’s captain had been arrested by Humberside Police on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a crew member was presumed dead when a search-and-rescue operation was ended on Monday evening.

The 59-year-old man remains in custody and the force has launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the crash.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the Solong was now expected to stay afloat, while the coastguard said it had attached a tow line to the boat and it was offshore “in a safer position”.

A salvage plan for both boats is currently being developed as the clean-up efforts enter a third day.

Crowley said Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which “was ruptured” when it was struck.

In an update on Tuesday evening, the firm said: “It remains unclear at this time what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident, but initial review shows impacts have been limited due to exposure to the fire and evaporation of the Jet A1 fuel.”

Dr Alex Lukyanov, researcher on advanced mathematical models of oil spills from the University of Reading, previously said the incident was “troubling” because it appeared to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water, while he also suggested the “environmental toll could be severe”.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s tanker security programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

HM Coastguard said on Tuesday evening that some flames were still visible on the Solong’s main deck and firefighting efforts are focusing on this area.

It said the Stena Immaculate remains at anchor with safety tug boats and has a “greatly reduced” fire with no visible flames.

Assistant chief coastguard John Craig said: “A comprehensive counter pollution response is in place and HM Coastguard continues to make preparations for any pollution that may occur as a result of the damage to the vessels.

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker, operating as part of the US government's Tanker Security Programme, on Monday.

“The MCA’s concern in relation to tanks on the Solong has reduced with tugs now able to work in close vicinity.

“The threat from the previously identified dangerous goods on board has reduced significantly. Air quality sampling onshore has shown no toxins and modelling from the Met Office indicates no threat to the public.”

Ms Alexander said she was “reassured” to hear that sodium cyanide containers on board the Solong were empty, and was “also pleased to have been informed that early indications suggest that both vessels are now expected to stay afloat”.

Four empty containers on board that “previously contained the hazardous chemical” will “continue to be monitored”, Ernst Russ said.

Transport minister Mike Kane told MPs on Tuesday that something went “terribly wrong” for the crash to happen and there was “no evidence” of foul play.