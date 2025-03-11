Fires aboard a cargo ship and a tanker which collided in the North Sea are “still raging”, a minister said.

Matthew Pennycook said Coastguard aircraft were monitoring the site of the incident off the East Yorkshire coast.

A search for a missing crew member from the cargo ship was called off on Monday night.

HM Coastguard said efforts to find the person from the Solong container ship had ended after “an extensive search”, following the ship’s collision with the Stena Immaculate tanker on Monday morning.

The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and Jet A-1 fuel it was carrying to be released.

Crowley said it was unclear how much fuel may have been released, but that Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks when it was struck.

At least one tank “was ruptured”, according to the company.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while it waited for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

Ship tracking website Vesselfinder shows the tanker had departed from a port in the Peloponnese region of Greece and was heading towards Hull, while the Solong was sailing to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

According to reports, the Solong was carrying sodium cyanide, which can produce harmful gas when combined with water, but it was unclear if there had been any leak.

Black smoke billowing into the air after a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship off the coast of East Yorkshire. | Bartek Smialek/PA Wire

Mr Pennycook told Times Radio: “We are working with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to assess the impact on water pollution. The fire is obviously still raging.”

He added: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency are well equipped to contain and disperse any oil spills. We don’t think air quality impacts are outside of normal levels, but we will keep the situation obviously under review.