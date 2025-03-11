The North Sea collision between an oil tanker and a container ship has sparked concerns for local bird populations, according to wildlife authorities.

Jet fuel carried by the Stena Immaculate tanker was released when it was hit by the Solong on Monday morning, with multiple explosions on board the Stena and flames surrounding the crash site.

Martin Slater, director of operations at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said pollution could potentially be “devastating” to the Humber estuary with birds and seals at risk.

He said: “Our thoughts are with everyone on the ships and the rescue crews. This is obviously a very worrying incident and we’re following developments closely, including waiting to see if there is any pollution into the North Sea from this incident.

“East Yorkshire’s coast is home to protected and significant colonies of seabirds including puffins, razorbills, gannets and kittiwakes. Many birds are gathering offshore on the sea ahead of the nesting season. There are significant numbers of Atlantic grey seals in the area, many rearing this year’s young, as well as porpoises and other cetaceans around Spurn.

“If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devasting for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats.”

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said the crash was close to the biggest gannet colony in England and warned a leak could be “lethal” to seabirds.

Dave O’Hara, senior site manager at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, said: “As details continue to emerge, our first thoughts are for the safety of everyone on board and those responding to this incident.

“The East Coast is home to internationally important populations of seabirds. The incident is also close to Bempton Cliffs, home to the biggest gannet colony in England.

“Naturally, we are extremely concerned about the potential for a leak from the tanker as oil pollution can seriously damage habitats and be lethal to seabirds. We are keeping a close eye on this situation and will work with the relevant marine authorities as is needed.”

Wildlife authorities have stated they will not intervene in the rescue efforts until all the mariners are accounted for.

The tanker is on fire. | Yorkshire Post

A spokesperson for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary said efforts to protect wildlife would not interfere with emergency services’ efforts at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “We’ve explained to everyone that the top priority is human life. In regards to wildlife services, everyone just has to sit tight.”

Emergency measures are in place for any injured birds that wash ashore in the coming days, which may include euthanizing animals if their injuries are severe.

The spokesperson went on: “Hopefully, the effect on wildlife will be minimal, but there is an emergency contingency plan in place if lots of oiled birds wash up. A large triage of tents will be set up – we do not know where yet because we have to take into consideration the tidal changes.