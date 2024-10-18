‘Jamaica' George Burgess dead age 88: Wrestling world mourns the loss of a Leeds legend
Known affectionately by several monikers - including Jamaica Kid, Jamaica George, Coolcat Jackson, and Zulu Warrior - George Burgess died on Saturday, October 5, in his Leeds home.
Born in Barbados, Burgess made the UK his permanent home, choosing Leeds as his base.
Throughout the 1970s and well beyond, he became a revered figure in the British wrestling world.
Burgess's formidable physique and unexpected agility, exemplified by his signature dropkick, thrilled audiences nationwide.
His ascent to fame began in the late 1960s, when he started appearing in summer shows in Blackpool, organised by Dominic Pye.
Burgess’ career spanned 30 years and he first captured national attention in the 1970s, rising to widespread prominence as the Jamaica Kid.
His influence reached international shores, with Burgess also enjoying considerable popularity in Indian wrestling circuits.
George Burgess's wrestling journey saw him forge lasting friendships with some of the sport’s biggest legends, including Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks, and the British Bulldog.
A “Leeds Wrestlers Reunion” is being held in Burgess’ memory at the Oulton Institute, in Leeds, on Sunday (Oct 20).
