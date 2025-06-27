Mike Smith obituary: Face of the famous Mike's Carpets adverts dead at 79
Mike Smith, who has died at 79, was briefly one of the most familiar faces in Yorkshire, thanks to his appearances in a series of cheap and cheerful TV commercials for the self-named carpet business he ran in Leeds.
Mike’s Carpets had begun life at Leeds Market in the early 1970s and expanded to a network of 13 branches selling floor coverings by the roll, most famously in Armley, where his adverts were often filmed.
Mr Smith also took his spiel to pubs and clubs in West Yorkshire during the 1990s, telling jokes and playing the keyboard.
He sold the carpet business several years ago to concentrate on a property portfolio.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, and an extended family of children and grandchildren.
