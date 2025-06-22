Celebrities, colleagues, and customers have been paying tribute to the carpet trader behind the Mike’s Carpets empire, who has died aged 79.

Mike Smith who set up his carpet shop at Leeds Kirkgate Market in the 1970s and later became a household name with his TV adverts, passed away due to heart failure.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Mike’s widow, Carol, 60, confirmed the news.

She said: “Mike was a wonderful man - everyone knew him - he was so popular. “There'll never be anyone like him.”

Mike's Carpets founder Mike Smith has died aged 79

Mike started filming his popular TV adverts from Leeds Kirkgate Market before a fire broke out at the market, closing his store. Later, he opened a branch in Armley where he continued filming his TV adverts for Yorkshire Television in the 1980s and 90s. It was during the broadcaster's heyday before it later became ITV Yorkshire.

On hearing the news, comedian Billy Pearce paid tribute to his “true friend” Mike on social media.

“You will be sorely missed”

He wrote: “I’m in shock at the passing of my good friend Mike Smith, founder of Mike’s Carpets in Leeds. Mike helped me so much over the years and the advice he gave was the best. I’ve lost a true friend and my heart goes out to Carol, his boys and the grandkids. Reunited with his beautiful daughter now, rest in peace Mike, you will be sorely missed x”

Mike's Carpets in Armley.

Mike was involved with the Mike’s Carpets brand up until recently. He had been working closely with two Bradford brothers who had taken on his Armley premises.

Furkan, a qualified lawyer, said at the time: "We really wanted to honour the tradition of it being a carpet shop and Mike was happy for us to use the name, we are very thankful for that."

The pair also asked Mike himself to front new Mike’s Carpets adverts once the shop had reopened.

The Armley site was originally built as a Methodist Chapel in 1905 and is a grade II-listed building.

Many Leeds residents will know the site with huge 'as seen on TV' posters adorning the walls during the 90s and 2000s.

MIke’s Carpets’ owners Urfan and Furkan posted on social media: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved founder, Mike Smith.