Mike’s Carpets: Tributes flood in for Yorkshire carpet trader Mike Smith who became a TV sensation with his famous adverts
Mike Smith who set up his carpet shop at Leeds Kirkgate Market in the 1970s and later became a household name with his TV adverts, passed away due to heart failure.
Speaking to ITV Calendar, Mike’s widow, Carol, 60, confirmed the news.
She said: “Mike was a wonderful man - everyone knew him - he was so popular. “There'll never be anyone like him.”
Mike started filming his popular TV adverts from Leeds Kirkgate Market before a fire broke out at the market, closing his store. Later, he opened a branch in Armley where he continued filming his TV adverts for Yorkshire Television in the 1980s and 90s. It was during the broadcaster's heyday before it later became ITV Yorkshire.
On hearing the news, comedian Billy Pearce paid tribute to his “true friend” Mike on social media.
“You will be sorely missed”
He wrote: “I’m in shock at the passing of my good friend Mike Smith, founder of Mike’s Carpets in Leeds. Mike helped me so much over the years and the advice he gave was the best. I’ve lost a true friend and my heart goes out to Carol, his boys and the grandkids. Reunited with his beautiful daughter now, rest in peace Mike, you will be sorely missed x”
Mike was involved with the Mike’s Carpets brand up until recently. He had been working closely with two Bradford brothers who had taken on his Armley premises.
In 2022, Furkan Sharif and his brother Urfan, who are both in their forties, used to watch owner Mike Smith present in his signature style as children on TV.
Furkan, a qualified lawyer, said at the time: "We really wanted to honour the tradition of it being a carpet shop and Mike was happy for us to use the name, we are very thankful for that."
The pair also asked Mike himself to front new Mike’s Carpets adverts once the shop had reopened.
The Armley site was originally built as a Methodist Chapel in 1905 and is a grade II-listed building.
Many Leeds residents will know the site with huge 'as seen on TV' posters adorning the walls during the 90s and 2000s.
MIke’s Carpets’ owners Urfan and Furkan posted on social media: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved founder, Mike Smith.
“Mike was more than a leader; he was the heart of Mike's Carpets and an inspiration to us all. His vision, kindness, and passion touched countless lives. While we will miss him dearly, his legacy lives on in every thread of our work.”