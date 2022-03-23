Around 200 people were evacuated from the Aquatics Centre on Wednesday morning, in what was called a “major incident”.

Ambulance crews took 29 people to hospital and assessed a further 48 at the scene, the majority experiencing minor breathing difficulties.

People could be seen being placed into ambulances while others were wrapped in blankets.

Residents in the area have been asked to close windows and doors.

Dozens of emergency services vehicles and workers were in the area, with surrounding roads cordoned off and members of the public denied access to the park.

The London Ambulance Service said it also sent a helicopter to the scene.

Firefighters began to ventilate the centre to disperse the chlorine into the atmosphere by 3pm.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted: “Update Aquatic Centre in #Stratford. Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside the centre.

“While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close their doors and windows.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were alerted by London Fire Brigade at 9.53am on Wednesday to a leak of noxious fumes at the Aquatics Centre, Queen Elizabeth Park, E20.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service have also attended the scene.

“A number of people have been evacuated from the premises.”

The Olympic Park Twitter account added: “There has been an incident @AquaticsCentre this morning involving the release of a gas. The area has been cordoned off and evacuated.

“We’re working with emergency services on site. There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance.”

Darren Farmer, London Ambulance Service gold commander, said: “We sent a significant number of resources including 13 ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, two medics in fast response cars, two incident response officers, a medical incident adviser and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.